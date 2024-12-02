Tuesday Poem: Journey to the End of the Mind

There in the park where I played as a kid

I saw them painting the brown grass green.

Just us early risers and the unfolding of the nascent day—

the clustered clarity of it all impinging trenchantly

on my slowly developing take of things

so early in the morning—

Entering into commerce I saw those who were unable

doing the best they could—

compromised by issues which they’ll never overcome

but loved nonetheless by someone somewhere—

and there was a twang in the rusty heartstrings.

Later in the darkness I saw something altogether

different—it looked like a searing flame but it was just

the flickering glow of a huge TV—the actualities

dawning, yawning; colored as they were with their

unsettling palette of tempered uncertainty.

Recollecting the future while anticipating the past

I set out to reconcile the paradoxes

only to arrive somewhere else entirely

and undergo the heavyweight realization that the

paradoxes have long since—maybe even always—

been wholly reconciled.

by Mark Terrill

from Empty Mirror