by Charlotte Emma on Facebook: In 1900, two of Russia’s most prominent literary figures, Leo Tolstoy and Maxim Gorky, were photographed together at Tolstoy’s estate, Yasnaya Polyana. The photograph, taken by Tolstoy’s wife, Sophia Andreevna Tolstaya, captures a significant moment in Russian literary history. Sophia was not only a devoted partner but also a keen photographer, often documenting her husband’s life and interactions with key figures.



By 1900, Tolstoy, the celebrated author of War and Peace and Anna Karenina, was already a towering figure in world literature, known for his profound philosophical inquiries and moral writings. Gorky, on the other hand, was a rising star in Russian literature, renowned for his works depicting the struggles of the working class and his involvement in revolutionary movements. At the time of their meeting, Gorky was deeply influenced by Tolstoy’s ideas, particularly his humanistic views, and saw him as a moral authority.



Yasnaya Polyana, located in Tula Province, was more than just Tolstoy’s residence; it served as his intellectual haven and a place where many significant conversations and philosophical debates took place. The meeting between the two writers at this retreat marked an important moment of literary exchange, symbolizing the passing of the literary torch from the established Tolstoy to the younger, more revolutionary Gorky. The photo not only documents their personal connection but also reflects the intellectual and cultural landscape of Russia at the turn of the 20th century.

