A Lion Called Sanam

Until the lion learns how to write, every story will glorify the hunter. –African Proverb

“It’s about one-sided stories”, said Sanam. “In other words, when people in power or in the position of authority say things or tell stories, rest are in the meanwhile listeners and spectators…they can tell whatever they want to tell, but the people (listeners) will understand, infer, perceive according to their own perspective,” she added.

“You haven’t heard this proverb before?”, she asked me.

My response was a telegraphic “No”–I got a flashback of this video clip–it’s in my archive–and her proverb–got me into thinking about the lion/tiger role and the bear protecting his/her baby role.

A lion, a bear, and a baby bear

The surprised Sanam Iftekhar is a 31-year-old single, divorced mom of a twin teaching at a government school in Karachi. The proverb she shared with me this morning, as her father, a childhood friend of mine, and his married son with two kids and his better half came over for an overnight stay at my home in the outskirt of the mega city.

I suggested they move to the planned neighborhood. There are some good schools she can join, I suggested to Sanam. She nodded. “I plan to quit my job as I’m fed up with the system”, she said –with her eyes wide open. I advised her also to re-marry. But a once bitten twice shy individual, she won’t she said. Like her, many others have stories to tell and share. They (the hunted) are part of the listening (hunted) community, as others (hunters) in their lives said, told, and weaved stories to reinforce their posits.

I asked her to learn how to write–just as the lion in the proverb–she’s a lion I told her, in my view. There was a glint in Sanam’s eyes.

Her crimson dress reflected the color on them as we conversed, and Ifti lay on the couch listening to our gup shup. A simple girl she was, she is–this is her strength–and somehow got caught in the ‘arranged marriage’ system malfunction. When being simple and a great human being is somewhat considered a weakness–she’s one of them–things then happen. Que Sera Sera.

-Irshad Salim, Karachi