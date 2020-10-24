Mars Plot: ‘Internet Bridge’, Space Colony of a MILLION People

Elon Musk is hoping to build a city on the Red Planet and knows the space colony will probably want to get online.

In a recent interview with TIME magazine, SpaceX president and COO Gwynne Shotwell revealed the Mars plans.

Shotwell said: “Once we take people to Mars, they’re going to need a capability to communicate.

She also stressed that Mars and Earth will need to be connected.

Shotwell added: “And then of course you need to connect the two planets as well, so we make sure we have robust telecom between Mars and back on Earth.”

That would mean Mars and Earth would have some kind of internet bridge between them.

Musk founded SpaceX with the aim of putting humans on other planets.

He’s said he’ll need a fleet of 1,000 ships to create a sustainable city, as orbits mean the trip is only viable once every two years.

Musk previously vowed to put a million people on Mars by 2050.

According to Musk, SpaceX aims to build 1,000 Starships at a facility in South Texas over a 10-year period.

That’s 100 rockets per year.

Eventually, the Tesla boss added, the goal would be to launch 1,000 Starship flights to Mars every year – an average of three per day.

Each trip would see 100 passengers make their way to the Red Planet to become citizens of a Mars megacity.