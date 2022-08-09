Maya & Bubbles یہ سب مایا ہے۔ پانی کے بلبلے۔ (ویڈیوز)

پچھلے سال، میں نے اپنی دادی کے ساتھ دو واٹس ایپ ویڈیو کلپس ان کی رائے کے لیے شیئر کیں۔ وہ میری ‘ہاروی دی ریبٹ‘ ہیں، اور بڑھاپا کو اندر نہ آنے دینے میں میری مدد کرتی ہیں۔

Last year, I shared two WhatsApp video clips with my grandma for her opinion. She is my ‘Harvey the Rabbit‘, and helps me with ‘don’t let the old man in’ daily rituals!

Sept. 2021

دادی نے ‘پانی کا بلبلا’ ویڈیو کلپ کو سراہا اور وہ اپنا حقہ (شیشہ) پینے کے لیے واپس چلی گئیں۔

She gave thumbs up to the ‘Pani Ka Bulbula’ clip and asked me to blast it, as she went back to smoking her hubble bubble (huqqa/sheesha).

May 2021

دادی نے کہا، “چلتے رہو؛ پل کے اوپر، پل کے نیچے، لیکن چلتے رہو۔ مصروف رہو، سب کو مصروف اور مصروف رکھو… ہم سب اسکول واپس آگئے ہیں، نہیں؟

Grandma said, “keep going; over the bridge, under the bridge, but keep going. Remain busy, keep all busy and engaged…we all are back to school, no?”

March 2022

ہاروی 1950 کی امریکی مزاحیہ ڈرامہ فلم ہے۔ کہانی ایک ایسے شخص پر مرکوز ہے جس کا سب سے اچھا دوست ہاروی نامی پوکا ہے، ایک 6 فٹ 3+1⁄2 لمبا سفید پوشیدہ خرگوش ہے، اور اس کے نتیجے میں ہونے والی شکست جب اس شخص کی بہن اسے ایک سینیٹوریم میں رکھنے کی کوشش کرتی ہے۔

Harvey is a 1950 American comedy-drama film. The story centers on a man whose best friend is a pooka named Harvey, a 6 ft 3+1⁄2 in tall white invisible rabbit, and the ensuing debacle when the man’s sister tries to have him committed to a sanatorium.

Irshad Salim, Karachi (Aug. 8, 2022)