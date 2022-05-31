Overseas Pakistanis ‘Stranded Pakistanis’ (Video)

Pakistan Video

Overseas Pakistanis 'Stranded Pakistanis'

May 31, 2022
DPstaff

Some 10m Pakistanis are overseas -most of them for economic reasons -“for lack of opportunities in the country…and they are stranded Pakistanis,” says Irshad Salim of DesPardes.com in a conversation with Mr. Zafar Baloch.

