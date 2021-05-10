Palestine and Kashmir Are More Alike Than You Think (Video)

Israel has long been a settler colonial state and India appears swiftly to be headed in that same direction.

The Israeli model continues to being stepped up in the occupied Himalayan Valley.

Almost two years have passed since India abrogated Article 370 of its constitution and annexed the valley, leading many to compare it to Palestine.

Here are four reasons why they’re connected, according to the Middle East Monitor:

DesPardes asked few observers and analysts “How wud you compare Palestine and Kashmir?” Their responses:

Asia-Pacific based analyst and author of several books on US-China relations and South Asia: Palestinians are under a very strict expulsion-or-occupation regime under Israel which, with direct US support, has been able to exercise violent military-security control and subjugation. Kashmiris, in partial contrast, have had a divided life. Azad Kashmiris have had a much more relaxed experience under Pak administration. Valley Kashmiris have experienced – since December 1989 – extremely violent exposure to Indian military-security control and confinement. Their experience has occasionally been even tougher than Palestinians because the international system has ignored Indian excesses. Both have responded with resistance but with similar failure. Israel and India have been too important to the system’s leaders and primate that they have enjoyed immunity and impunity.

Islamabad-based political observer and writer Aziz Ahmed: Brutality amounting to genocide at both the places.