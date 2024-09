Cut into two

like a cake and

blown away so swiftly

as candles blown.



my thoughts though wept

water of wisdom

as she went

but for my heart

cut like a cake.

by Irshad Salim, circa 1972 (at the age of 16).

–from Sometime Somewhere (1977)

Why I wrote this poem?

Irshad Salim: It’s one of the series of poetic expressions I wrote on the separation of East Pakistan and creation of Bangladesh after December 1971.