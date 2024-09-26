Thursday Poem: The Devil’s Whisper

Whispers in darkness, soft and cold

Lures the innocent, young and old

A skeleton’s grasp, a cigarette’s glow

A path unwinding, to eternal woe

With every puff, a soul’s demise

The devil’s smile, a wicked surprise

He guides the steps, to a grave unseen

Where darkness waits, and hope’s but a dream

“Come, dear one,” the devil’s voice does say

Sit and listen, and seize the day

“Abandon virtue,” the devil’s voice whispers low

“Embrace the darkness, and let your spirit go”

The skeleton’s bony fingers hold tight

As smoke swirls round, a fatal delight

In innocence lost, the heart does stray

From wisdom’s road, to an endless gray

The devil’s snare, a subtle art

Leading the pure, to a wicked heart

Beware, dear soul, the devil’s cunning guile

Lest you succumb, to his eternal smile

For in his grasp, you’ll find your doom

A fate awaiting, in the darkest room.

by Busari Shamsudeen Akinyele

