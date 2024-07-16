Tuesday Poem: A Family Matter

Illustration image despardes.com

Of course, when my mother asked

that I give my wife a kiss for her, I did so,

telling my wife, I am my mother, kissing you.

My wife’s mother, it turns out, had asked the same,

so of course she told me, I am my mother,

kissing you back. When we informed our mothers later

that they had kissed as lesbians

through heterosexual proxy

beside our cat’s sense that something

like a mouse or with the potential

to be a mouse would eventually move

through the spot she was staring at,

where nothing was or had ever been, as far

as the record shows, my mother asked, was tongue

involved? My wife and I consulted the log

but there was no entry. We shrugged

at our mothers and went about our lives,

though now with an awareness

there are gaps we’ll never fill

that may or may not have tongues in them,

though given a vote, I say yes, tongues, red

like our mouths are where flames go

to be alone.

By Bob Hicok

—from Rattle #30, Winter 2008

Bob Hicok: “I think of myself as a failed writer. There are periods of time when I’ll be happy with a given poem or a group of poems, but I, for the most part, detest my poems. I like writing. I love writing, and I believe in myself while I am writing; I feel limitless while I’m writing.” (web)