Tell me, Rock, do you think

my mother misses feeling gravity’s sly tug

as she lifted her hand

to brush my cheek?

And would that be enough to lure her back

to sniff her roses,

to feel again the planet’s brow beneath her feet?

It seemed she loved it here.

But what do I know

of the dead, what they miss? I ask you questions,

Rock. And feel in reply,

the absence that grows

when the last of the afternoon birds goes quiet

and the evening birds

haven’t yet sung.

by Clare Rossini

from Plume Magazine