If I had just a bit of wisdom

I should walk the Great Path and fear

only straying from it.

Though the way is broad

People love shortcuts.

The court is immaculate,

While the fields are overgrown with weeds,

And the granaries are empty.

They wear silk finery,

Carry sharp swords,

Sate themselves on food and drink

Having wealth in excess.

They are called thieving braggarts.

This is definitely not the Way.

Lao Tzu

from Tao Te Ching

Barnes & Noble Classics, 2005