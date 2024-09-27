Friday Poem: Man I’m (Not) Okay

Another day, a man and his heart

Another weight, the world had to offer

Sad and depressed, he had burried over and over

Yet “I’m okay” they hope to hear

Tears that he had swallowed

For an “I’m okay” he said

Till he forgot how to cry loud

Yet “he had no heart” they thought

For every sigh and hurt unheard

Another wall has to bear

For he has no back to rest

Yet “he is strong” they believed

“A man has to be strong”

An ode for man so they thought

For tears and cries are damned

So he hurts so deep on inside

Yet another day, a man and his hurt

Another life has to end so short

Sad and depressed, he was drowned

Yet “I’m NOT okay” was never heard

Tears on heart and so he bleed

“I’m NOT okay” he shout to be heard

Yet they forgot what it means to cry

And “why you’re so weak?” they said

For every sigh and hurt unheard

Another ceiling has to bear

For a noose he had tied

Yet “he is weak” they believed

“A man has to be strong”

But thousand stories they never know

For unnamed heroes cried yet went on

For love they never thought to be

And another day, a man

Another life, a question remain

Will you be there, when he was in pain

To be “I’m here” he long to hear

by Ricky Adityanto on Facebook