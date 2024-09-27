Friday Poem: Man I’m (Not) Okay

Another day, a man and his heart
Another weight, the world had to offer
Sad and depressed, he had burried over and over
Yet “I’m okay” they hope to hear
Tears that he had swallowed
For an “I’m okay” he said
Till he forgot how to cry loud
Yet “he had no heart” they thought
For every sigh and hurt unheard
Another wall has to bear
For he has no back to rest
Yet “he is strong” they believed
“A man has to be strong”
An ode for man so they thought
For tears and cries are damned
So he hurts so deep on inside
Yet another day, a man and his hurt
Another life has to end so short
Sad and depressed, he was drowned
Yet “I’m NOT okay” was never heard
Tears on heart and so he bleed
“I’m NOT okay” he shout to be heard
Yet they forgot what it means to cry
And “why you’re so weak?” they said
For every sigh and hurt unheard
Another ceiling has to bear
For a noose he had tied
Yet “he is weak” they believed
“A man has to be strong”
But thousand stories they never know
For unnamed heroes cried yet went on
For love they never thought to be
And another day, a man
Another life, a question remain
Will you be there, when he was in pain
To be “I’m here” he long to hear
by Ricky Adityanto on Facebook