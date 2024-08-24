Saturday Poem: The Moods Of Music

I hear flowing notes.

smooth and soothing cool.

They rush through my ears

and filter my brain

of all anxieties.

I feel relaxed-calm

as after heroin

or salicylate.

A violin it’s now.

a sitar also.

Lifeless dreams become

living, and advance

towards me, taking

me far far away.

I feel so sleep.

The flute pathetic;

Its loving notes wail

from a swollen heart.

long-weeping eyes. a

soul disconsolate,

across the air to

fill another heart,

new eyes, as fresh salt

re-kindling old wounds,

thrusting fresh pearls

of tears sparkling

from a hidden string

inside the eyes.

My pulse is rising.

the beat is rushing.

the beat is jogging.

the beat is crashing.

dazzlingly smashing.

I see stars twinkling.

twinkling and twinkling.

Shoes and feet stamping.

stamping. fast stamping,

arms and forms shaking,

shivering, quivering,

wavering, prancing,

everyone’s dancing,

All is quiet first.

sharp slow notes arise,

rise higher higher.

the crescendo fills

the back of the mind.

Cold sweat trickles down

the length of the spine.

the pupils dilate,

the cheeks turn icy,

mouth is wet, lips stuck,

joints turn numb, the

fire of tension

flares higher and higher,

hot inside while cold

outside, the deeds done.

-or sometimes a quick

crescendo crashes.

The “Fugitive’s” caught,

or James Bond has killed.

The mandolin’s playing.

An entrancing dream,

so titillating

with everfresh scenes

and those tense moments

when four eyes met,

when two smiles flashed

with sanguine hope that

the eternal charm

of the intrinsic

spell would forever

freeze on mind and heart.

by Shehnaz Somjee

–from Sometime Somewhere, circa 1977