Poem of the Day: The City, With Elephants

by Indran Amirthanayagam

The elephants of reckoning

are bunches of scruff

men and women picking up

thrown out antennae

from the rubbish

bins of the city

to fix on their tubular

bells and horn about

by oil can fires

in the freezing midnight

of the old new year

We ride by their music

every hour in cabs on trains

hearing the pit pat

of our grown-wise pulse

shut in shut out

from the animals

of the dry season

the losers and boozers,

we must not admit our eyes

into the courtyard

the whimsy of chance

and our other excuses—

dollars in pocket—

to write beautiful songs

is all I ask, God

to do right with friends

and love a woman

and live to eighty

have people listen

to the story of my trip to America

The elephants of reckoning

are beaten and hungry

and walk their solitary horrors

out every sunrise slurping

coffee bought with change

while in some houses

freedom-bound lovers

embrace late and read Tagore

about the people working

underneath the falling of empires.

View this Poem