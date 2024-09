A breeze slowed sparrow’s flight

day was saying goodbye.

sparrow took refuge…

night knelt behind the yews.

Pleasant moments came

when night said goodbye.

Another morning’s breeze threw

the sparrow to another flight.

by Irshad Salim, circa 1973 (at the age of 17).

–from Sometime Somewhere (1977)

Irshad Salim: It’s one of the series of poetic expressions written on the separation of East Pakistan and the creation of Bangladesh after December 1971.