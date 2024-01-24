Ram Mandir: Formal Burial Site of Secular, Democratic India?

Ram Mandir is the formal burial site of Secular, democratic India, says Dr. Syed M. Ali, an Islamabad based analyst. According to him, there is strategic significance of Ram Mandir’s inauguration in accordance with Hindu strategic culture, and the evolution from democracy to theocracy:

“The inauguration of Ram Mandir is seen and termed as the starting point of establishing Ram Rajya in India. Transformation of India to Hindu Rashtra is one of the major BJP manifesto points. Is this India’s internal matter? Why Muslims in neighboring countries and around the world should be focusing on this issue? Is this a strategic threat or just a mere religious issue? Understand the strategic mindset in this podcast where Salman Javed had a conversation with Foreign policy and IR expert Mr Muhammad Syed Ali.”