Resurfaced Video From 2018 Shows Andrew Cuomo Creepily Inviting Female Reporter to Come to His Shower to Hear Him Sing

An unearthed video from 2018 shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo make a creepy suggestion to a female reporter (WCBS-TV political correspondent Marcia Kramer) and helps substantiate a pattern of inappropriate sexual behavior from the beleaguered Democrat.

The exchange according to TheBlaze.

Cuomo is fighting numerous accusations from women claiming a range of sexual harassment incidents, including unwanted touching, groping, and inappropriate comments. He is also facing public outrage from a controversial order he gave to house coronavirus-positive patients in nursing homes where thousands of elderly patients later died. Several prominent politicians have called for his resignation, including many from his own party.

