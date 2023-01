Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Naqvi extrapolates Z A Bhutto’s 1970 doctrine of ‘shelter for all’ with the dire strait in Sindh post-floods –the province for the last 14+ years is being ruled by Bhutto’s party PPP. According to Naqvi, most of the kutcha homes were razed –these homes (Makan) would have probably withstood, according to the politico from Karachi, if Bhutto’s dream of providing homes was progressively implemented by his successors.

