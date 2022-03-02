Saudi Arabia Hosts Digital Art Forum -First in the Region

Saudi Arabia hosted the Middle East’s first digital art forum and brought together Saudi and international artists in a celebration of contemporary culture -the digital art forum brought together a slightly different audience.

A visitor looks at one of the artworks on display at Riyadh’s first Digital Art Forum. (Twitter)

The forum made its debut showcase of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the region.

Through a series of panel events and workshops with leaders in the NFT sphere, amateur and digital-native visitors were able to access real-time updates on what was happening in the world of NFTs.

A NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art. It cannot be replicated and there is proof on the blockchain that it is one-of-a-kind. Anyone in the world can look at it for reference and it protects artists and their work that is minted as a NFT.

Auction house Sotheby’s, in partnership with Saudi Ministry of Culture’s Visual Arts Commission, hosted the event alongside the Diriyah Contemporary Art Biennale in Riyadh between Feb. 25-27, reported Arab News.

“The biennale is a hub of arts engagement and learning which inspires creative dialogue across cultures while developing the local ecosystem,” said Aya Al-Bakree, CEO at the Diriyah Biennale Foundation.

The biennale in Saudi capital runs thru March 11 and showcases some of the world’s leading artists.