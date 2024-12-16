The ‘Camp Geneva Community’ in Dhaka: Abandoned But Not Silenced

Vlog shared by Zafar Alam: A powerful journey from the heart of Geneva Camp, Dhaka — uncovering the struggles, strength and stories of the stranded Bihari community / Non Bengali Urdu-speaking community.

Mohammad Hasan, a civil rights activist from Bangladesh’s Non Bengali Urdu-speaking community, has tirelessly fought for the rights of his marginalized group. His work has gained international recognition, including UNHCR-sponsored documentaries and invitations to global forums on statelessness. A poet and development worker, Hasan has led initiatives to preserve his community’s cultural identity and improve socio-economic conditions. Currently, he is pursuing advanced studies in Holocaust and Genocide Studies while continuing his advocacy.