The Contours of Trauma

Mary L Trump at The Good In Us: Since Voices Carry, to one degree or another, Aimee’s music has been in my life ever since. When I first listened to her 2017 album Mental Illness, I was in the process of having my own breakdown. A visit to the White House in April of that year to celebrate my aunts’ birthdays had accelerated an unravelling that had begun on November 8, 2016.

Of course, I didn’t experience it as an unravelling—I thought my biggest problem stemmed from the fact I was out of shape. Since the election I had stopped playing tennis, or exercising at all. Mostly I sat on my couch while simultaneously watching MSNBC and reading other peoples’ comments on Twitter. I thought a spa, where I could start to exercise again, eat healthy food, and avoid television and the internet for a while, would be all I needed to get back on track.

A friend recommended a health resort that just happened to be located on property leased from one of my uncle’s golf clubs. I was assured there was no connection between the two facilities. This was technically true—the actual health facility was entirely separate from Donald’s club—but after I checked in they put me and my baggage in a golf cart and drove me straight to a Trump hotel room, complete with a fully-stocked mini bar and drawer full of unhealthy, overpriced snacks. I quickly realized this was not an ideal situation.

