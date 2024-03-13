The Evolving Corporate Board

March 13, 2024

The business world has changed dramatically over the past few years. The human element is key –in the business of risk-taking. Thus, the rising complexity of board directorship.

New challenges are coming up, from geopolitics to generative AI and digitization to sustainability. Therefore, being a board director is probably more complex than ever. New topics pile onto the board agenda almost by the day. We’ve also seen a massive increase in the expectations of the board to engage on strategy, investments and M&A, performance management, risk, talent, and the organization. These are all is all additives, so the amount of engagement required of the board has gone up dramatically and it’s not letting up.“We do see director time rising over the past five to ten years. On average, boards are spending 32 to 33 days per year in total, including committee work and preparation.”

The challenges that management teams face today are quite different from before. Many executive teams had never experienced the kind of trial and tribulation that they went through over the past few years, so having a strong relationship with the board and leaning on directors as advisors in navigating through the challenges has become more important.

“Given the number of issues we have to address, how boards and management engage is changing. No longer is it four board meetings a year. Now we have inter-quarter board meetings and meetings of special committees that handle specific topics, such as diversity and inclusion”…

Board experts explain how directors can meet the demands of growing agendas:

Read all of it here.

Related Posts:

More Stories

Skeletons in the Closet

March 12, 2024

Why Governments Offload Risks to Individuals

March 12, 2024

Power Plant on the Moon By Mid-2030s

March 11, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may have missed

The Voynich Manuscript (Video)

March 13, 2024

How Not To Predict The Future

March 13, 2024

The War in Gaza is Creating a Health Crisis That Will Span Decades

March 13, 2024

The Evolving Corporate Board

March 13, 2024

Skeletons in the Closet

March 12, 2024