Paul Bloom on TED: We all experience it: that desire to do something wrong just for the sake of it. Whether it’s walking on manicured grass or sticking your finger in a friend’s ice cream, psychologist Paul Bloom invites us to see the clever, creative and beautiful side of these minor impulses to do bad. He dives into the psychology behind this all-too-human condition — and proposes that it helps make our world a little more unpredictable and fun!