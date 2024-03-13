The Voynich Manuscript (Video)

March 13, 2024

This manuscript from Middle Ages has not been decyphered since 400 years, and modern AI models can not understand it as well. It is an illustrated codex, hand-written in an unknown script referred to as ‘Voynichese.’ The vellum on which it is written has been carbon-dated to the early 15th century. Stylistic analysis has indicated the manuscript may have been composed in Italy during the Renaissance (1912). Many call this codex, the world’s most mysterious book. Written by an unknown author, the manuscript was rediscovered by rare books dealer Wilfrid Voynich.

