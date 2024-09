if u r a hammer rest will appear nails.

if u r a screwdriver they’ll get screwed!

if u r a Swiss army knife rest are MacGyvers.

if u r a prose others will be your book cover

if u r a poem rest shall be your sunflower

if u r a humming bird others will tweet you.

if u r a mocking bird they’ll listen at you.

if u r a Koel morning will be yours

…evenings will be yours too

so long you accept…

day has dusk ‘nd dawn

…and night to squirrel in tree hole.

by Irshad Salim

Sept 19, 2024