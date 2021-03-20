TWO POEMS: Advent of Spring, Thunder and Rain

Advent of Spring
The world and the Earth
And the sand and the sky is ours
The mud and the gravel sand
The pods being sown is ours
The blossom and the fruit
And the wine and dance is ours
So let the sunlight bask our faces
As the dusky faces are ours
Thunder and Rain
Silver streaks across the sky
While the wood still burns.
Winter warmth coming of Spring
Charcoal wood amber springing up
Heaven on Earth! Are we freezing or
going up in flames?
Heaven on Earth, let us be
Aziz Ahmed; Islamabad, 19 March 2021