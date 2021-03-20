TWO POEMS: Advent of Spring, Thunder and Rain

Advent of Spring

The world and the Earth

And the sand and the sky is ours

The mud and the gravel sand

The pods being sown is ours

The blossom and the fruit

And the wine and dance is ours

So let the sunlight bask our faces

As the dusky faces are ours

Thunder and Rain

Silver streaks across the sky

While the wood still burns.

Winter warmth coming of Spring

Charcoal wood amber springing up

Heaven on Earth! Are we freezing or

going up in flames?

Heaven on Earth, let us be

Aziz Ahmed; Islamabad, 19 March 2021