UPDATE On Israel Election: A 5th One?!

Preliminary results indicate that Ra’am (United Arab List) leader Mansour Abbas will be the kingmaker for the next coalition. Both political camps have begun efforts to woo him. Sources close to prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Bibi) told Jerusalem Post he would be open to parliamentary cooperation with Abbas but asked Likud MKs to stop talking about it.

“There are so many possible defectors from so many parties who will put power over policy – whether bad news or good news, I don’t think Bibi is going to have a massive struggle to get to the magic 61 seats”, tweeted Dr. Sara Yael Hirschhorn (author of Zionism & Identity Politics).



