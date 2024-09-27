Vote for Leaders Who Will Prioritize the Environment

Jane Goodall in Time Magazine: As we reflect on the state of our planet in 2024, it’s alarming how many people accept the relentless onslaught of climate change as inevitable. Every day, we are confronted with grim news about our deteriorating environment: polluted air, water, and soil; record droughts; rising temperatures; uncontrollable wildfires; melting icebergs; bleaching coral; severe hurricanes; and the tragic loss of biodiversity. All of this paints a dire picture of our planet’s declining health.

Instead of prompting action, these events are becoming the “new normal.” While some still dismiss climate change as a natural cycle unrelated to human activity, millions of people understand that human actions are the cause. Yet many still feel powerless, overwhelmed by the scale of the problem. But it’s not too late. Climate change is a solvable problem—if the protection of our climate and natural world is drastically elevated as a top global priority. We still have the ability to take meaningful action, but our response must be as serious as the problem we face.

This year, as Dr. Jane Goodall celebrates her 90th birthday, she continues to travel the world with her unwavering message of hope. In this same pivotal year, numerous countries are holding elections. The encouraging news is that many candidates committed to environmental stewardship are stepping forward, pledging bold actions to slow climate change and halt biodiversity loss. Jane’s message has never been clearer: we all have the power to make a difference with our vote. For the first time in her lifetime of advocacy, Jane is amplifying her call to vote for candidates who truly prioritize our children’s future through our “Vote for Nature” campaign.

This call to action comes amidst a landscape of pressing issues—economic challenges, immigration debates, and the fight to protect democracy. While these concerns are critical and deserve attention, many of them are solvable within shorter timeframes. Addressing the environmental crisis is a long-term endeavor, requiring a sustained, collective effort to confront what many consider to be the greatest existential threat to life on earth. Governments, industries, scientists, and individuals must collaborate to reduce threats and begin reversing the damage. We have a window of opportunity, but we must act now and together, for that window is closing.

There are encouraging signs of progress. Countries are stepping up in ways that best suit their circumstances. For example, when Brazil elected a leader prioritizing environmental protection, swift policy changes immediately reduced deforestation, preserving 1,500 square miles of rainforest in just six months. This was not just a victory for Brazil, but also for the entire world, demonstrating the profound impact of environmentally focused leadership. In Brazil and elsewhere, it’s crucial to ensure our leaders remain committed to the cause.

Our governments can profoundly impact the protection of nature and our climate. When we vote this year, we must ask ourselves which leaders we trust to take action. Here are just 12 of the many ways our governments can make a difference—12 things we must demand of our elected officials.

More here.