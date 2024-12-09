Why Aryan Migration Theorists Ignore Bhirrana?

by Jijith Nadumuri Ravi: Bhirrana (8000 BCE) is located on the banks of the ancient Sarasvati river. It is an archaeological site in the Fatehabad District of Haryana.

Bhirrana is situated on the oldest channel of the Sarasvati. Sarasvati and its tributary Āpayā and Drsadvati are mentioned the Early Rgvedic Period. The earliest archaeological layers at Bhirrana date back to around 8000 BCE, making it the oldest known settlement along the Sarasvati river.

Bhirrana is considered the oldest known Indus-Sarasvati civilization site. It’s also a crucial site for studying the early development of the Indus civilization and the beginning of cattle herding in the Ghaggar region. The site has yielded many antiquities, including: Pottery, Fabrics, ,Copper chisels, Arrow heads, Spear heads, Beads, Bangles and Semi-precious stones.

It is a settlement of 190 x 240 meters; small but it is a very significant human settlement in 8000 BCE.

Additional note: In every migration scenario from Iran to India or Central Asia to India, Bhirrana of 8000 BCE along Sarasvati is ignored because it won’t fit the narrative. Yet Bhirrana is older than Mehragarh which is projected as the source of Iranian farming tradition as it came from west to Sarasvati. But the truth is Bhirrana is older than Mehragarh in its farming, pottery, fabrics, weapon use, use of Beads, Bangles, precious stones etc.

This pre Harappan site proves the Harappan or Sindhu Sarasvati Civilization is indigenous and developed from Sarasvati River.