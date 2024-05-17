World War War III May Already Have Started—in the Shadows

Illustration insert: despardes.com

by J.D. Tuccille at Reason: Of course, in war of any sort, the implication is that both sides are involved in conflict. Western intelligence officials are loud in their warnings about foreign threats, but less open regarding just what their own operatives might be doing in Russia, China, and elsewhere. Still, there’s evidence that this is hardly a one-sided war, shadowy though it may be.

In June 2022, The New York Times reported that Ukraine’s defensive efforts relied heavily on “a stealthy network of commandos and spies rushing to provide weapons, intelligence and training.” In addition to Americans, the story noted, “commandos from other NATO countries, including Britain, France, Canada and Lithuania, also have been working inside Ukraine.”

American journalist and combat veteran Jack Murphy goes further, claiming the CIA, working through an allied spy service “is responsible for many of the unexplained explosions and other mishaps that have befallen the Russian military industrial complex.” The targets include “railway bridges, fuel depots and power plants,” he adds.

And if you wonder who blew up Nord Stream 1 and 2, well, so do a lot of people. Russia was initially accused, but it didn’t make a lot of sense for the country’s forces to destroy pipelines that generated revenue and fed western dependence on Russian natural gas. Since then, Denmark and Sweden have closed inconclusive investigations, journalist Seymour Hersh blamed American officials, and a report by Der Spiegel and The Washington Post placed responsibility on a rogue Ukrainian military officer.

