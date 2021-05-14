A Major Tropical Storm Developing Near Mumbai. Covid Crisis in India Could Worsen.

Internet Magazine
22nd Year of Alternative to Breaking News, Report
A major tropical storm is developing near India and Pakistan. The storm could break the 20-yr record in both the neighboring countries. A major concern is the “Covid in India crisis could spread and become a very serious matter issue.”
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Name *
Email *
Website
Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.