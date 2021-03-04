USA World

A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans

March 3, 2021
dp2021
27 Comments

Read in your language:

Some scientists think melting ice from Greenland could be inhibiting the crucial northern branch of the Gulf Stream current — the vast ocean current that runs from West Africa to the Americas, up the East Coast and back across the Atlantic to the British Isles — it has served for ages as a kind of planetary heat pump that helps regulate the planet’s climate.

It is one of Earth’s major climate-regulating ocean currents and moving slower than it has in thousands of years. Human-induced climate change is largely to blame, says a report in the LifeScience.

The Gulf Stream (red line in the center) impacts weather on both sides of the Atlantic. (Image credit: RedAndr/ NOAA/ CC 4.0)

“The current could slow down to a point of no return and could disappear, altering the climate on both sides of the Atlantic.”

Consequences could include faster sea level rise along parts of the Eastern United States and Europe, stronger hurricanes barreling into the Southeastern United States, and perhaps most ominously, reduced rainfall across the Sahel, the semi-arid swath of land running the width of Africa that is already a geopolitical tinderbox.

“We’re all wishing it’s not true,” Peter de Menocal, president and director of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, said of the shifting ocean currents to The New York Times. “Because if that happens, it’s just a monstrous change.”

Officials in Miami-Dade County have said to have released an upbeat strategy for coping with two feet of sea-level rise by 2060, by elevating buildings, raising roads and encouraging more density on higher land. What’s not on the list: Retreating from the coast. Experts questioned how realistic it is for Miami to keep putting up luxury homes right by the water as climate change keeps getting worse. At some point, they warn, living with rising seas will require not just buildings on stilts, but moving people inland.

NY TIMES

To learn more, researchers have slung necklace-like sensor arrays across the ocean, not only on the surface, but hundreds of feet deep.

News in video: Effect of climate change somewhere in the Pak/Afghan region along the Himalayan range. A WhatsApp share

Related Posts:

27 thoughts on “A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans

  1. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Forster Tuncurry Online News
  2. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Hervey Bay Online News
  3. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Coastal Online News
  4. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Scone Online News
  5. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Moree Online News
  6. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Gloucester Online News
  7. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Richmond Online News
  8. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Yass Online News
  9. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Sydney Online News
  10. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Camden Haven Online News
  11. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Chinchilla Online News
  12. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Harden-Murrumburrah Online News
  13. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Dubbo Online News
  14. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Murwillumbah Online News
  15. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Daintree Online News
  16. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Lithgow Online News
  17. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Albury Wodonga Online News
  18. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Eden Online News
  19. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Bega Online News
  20. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Frankston Online News
  21. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Naracoorte Online News
  22. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Gympie Online News
  23. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Noosa Online News
  24. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Herbert River Online News
  25. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Daylesford Online News
  26. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Tweed Heads Online News
  27. Pingback: A Small Hint of Big Trouble in the Oceans - DesPardes.com - Sunshine Coast Online News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *