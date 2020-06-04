Batman Joins Protests in Atlanta

Batman reportedly joined peaceful protests in Atlanta, Georgia– days after ‘Joker’ was arrested for torching a police SUV in Chicago, Illinois during a protest.

These could be considered pranks –enactments of “Super Heroes” wrapped in Hollywood costumes to make a statement. What’s surreal and scary though is what this tweet and pic mentions –tweeted by a renowned South Asia analyst a couple of days ago:

“I work in an office building near the White House where I study countries that often deploy their militaries and law enforcement forces against peaceful protestors. Yesterday, my office building became a staging ground for such an operation just a few blocks away. Surreal. Scary.” @MichealKugelman

Kugelman, who is associated with Washington-based think tank The Wilson Center also tweeted, “The Center is a diverse family and our collective hearts break at the fabric of our country being torn apart.” I’m proud to be associated with @TheWilsonCenter, which has released a powerful statement about the current situation in the US. (The Statement).

This morning the analyst followed up with, “The majority of the protests here have been nonviolent. Some police have even recently joined the protests. And in my modest opinion, I can’t think of a more inopportune moment to be singing the praises of the second amendment. The last thing we need now is more gun violence”.

Even with a baseball bat could be as violent. “Men with bats roam streets of Bridgeport, Chicago”, said a tweet today along with a videoclip. “This is unAmerican…not the America we know of”, says a Chicago resident of South Asian descent.

MEN WITH BATS ROAM STREETS OF BRIDGEPORT, CHICAGO pic.twitter.com/W33kjxjBlv — The_Real_Fly (@The_Real_Fly) June 4, 2020

According to Reuters, the nationwide protests, unrest over the death of George Floyed (a black man) in police custody has “reversed the usual tide of diplomacy over human rights. “Nations stung by American criticism over the years return fire and accuse Washington of double standards”.

