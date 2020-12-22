Camel ‘Roshan’ Brings Environment Friendly Library to Balochistan Children

A Camel Named ‘Roshan’ is “Running an Environment Friendly Mobile Library” in Villages –Children and Teens in Turbat District of Balochistan, Pakistan’s Resource-Rich Western Province Are Benefiting Out of This Awesome Initiative >>
A #camel, some #books Rs.18,000 doing wonders for children and teens in Turbat, #Balochistan 😍🥰☺️😋😛 pic.twitter.com/MknoBicjWg— DesPardes (@despardes) December 22, 2020
The initiative cost Pak Rupee 18,000 only. The Province Saddles Arabian Sea’s Shoreline in its South, and is Home to the Deepsea Gwadar Port -Gateway to the Multibillion Dollar Pakistan China Economic Corridor (CPEC).