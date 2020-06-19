Changes Brought About by George Floyd’s Demise

AZEL DEAN — On May 25th, 2020, in a major city Minneapolis located in Minnesota, USA, a 46 years old African America man named George Floyd lost his life as result of police brutality. This unfortunate incident brought the entire nation to the point of utter chaos, where the police forces were at one side and U.S. citizens of every race and color were on the other side. All lines of ethnicity and socio-economic statuses were blurred as common people, celebrities, news personnel and more took the streets and marched with banners that asked for justice for George Floyd and countless other deceased African American citizens.

All 50 states of the United States of America became a part of the “Black Lives Matter” movement. In several states and cities, the police dropped their weapons to march with the people or stand with them. Whereas, in other places, the protestors were showered with rubber bullets and tear gas.

The White House was also blacked out and on lockdown as the protestors gathered around outside. The U.S. President Donald Trump was reportedly taken in the bunker, which led to the making of numerous memes on the internet. The people have been staying up-to-date with the situation and creating memes of every nature, which is one of the trendiest things on social media.

The officers involved in the homicide of George Floyd have been arrested and imprisoned, however, we have yet to see action being taken against the people responsible for other such racist incidents.

Several statues in the US have been removed, after one was toppled on Thursday: George Washington’s was toppled by a mob in Portland Oregon and Christopher Columbus’ statue in St. Louis Park was removed. Columbus statue in Houston Park has also been removed.

California City will take down statue of Saint known as ‘Apostle of California.

There are also calls to remove Fr. Junipero Serra’s statue. Popes and other saints to follow.

“It’s just civil war now,” commented one on the microblogging site Twitter.

We hope things calm down and changes taking place find a positive berth in American democracy and lifestyle.

Azel Dean writes on social, current and world affairs. She’s a member of @Back2SchoolPK WhatsApp Forum.