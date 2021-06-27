Insight Video

China and Peru’s Rainbow Mountains Mentioned in the Quran (Video)

June 27, 2021
In China’s Zhangye Dandia Landform Geological Park, thousands of tourists from all over the world come to marvel at the beauty of the Rainbow Mountains.

These multicolored Rainbow Mountains are believed to be the same mountains that are mentioned in the Holy Quran –they are made of different shades present on the surface of the planet Earth.

Here is what the Quran says:

“Do you not see that Allah sends down rain from the sky, and We produce thereby fruits of varying colors? And in the mountains are tracts, white and red of varying shades and (some) extremely black” (Surah Fatir verse 27).

Rainbow mountains located in Gansu, Western China, were declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2009. Such mountains revealed in the Quran 1450 years ago are also located in Peru, near Ausangate.

Called Montaña de Siete Colores, Montaña de Colores or Rainbow Mountain, is a mountain in the Andes of Peru with an altitude of 5,200 meters above sea level.

