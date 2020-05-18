China Says Will Never Forget Pakistan’s Support in Critical Moment

DESPARDES — A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Friday praised a resolution unanimously passed by the Senate of Pakistan and said that China would never forget Pakistan’s support and medical supplies in a critical moment in its fight against COVID-19.

“China appreciates the relevant resolution. Since the start of the outbreak, China and Pakistan have supported and worked closely with each other to jointly fight the virus. We will never forget that,” Zhao Lijian said during his regular briefing held in Beijing.

He said that in a critical moment in China’s fight against the virus, Pakistan poured in its domestic resources to help China with medical supplies.

The spokesperson said that China had also provided batches of grants to meet Pakistan’s needs, sent experts and mobilized all sectors of society to donate supplies and goods to help Pakistan battle the novel coronavirus.

“This again proves that China and Pakistan are true friends and good brothers sharing wheal and woes,” he added.

Former ambassador and head of an Islamabad think tank Khan Hasham Saddiq highlighted that China and Pakistan have always stood by each other especially at the time of adversity. “The trust between the two nations has withstood the test of time and remains rock solid. China has reached out far and across the world to help defeat the deadly pandemic despite wholly unwarranted criticism from some quarters. Pakistan and China stand together to promote peace and development in the region and beyond”.

Pakistan and China call one another ‘iron brothers’ as well as ‘all-weather friends’.

The $62 billion Pakistan-China Economic Corridor (CPEC) has converted their traditional alliance into a multi-dimensional geo-strategic and geo-economic partnership that has attracted a lot of interest from most regional states. “Some are unhappy though”, says an expert.

Commenting on the pandemic, the spokesman remarked that the virus knew no borders and races. “To smear and stigmatize other countries was to interfere with international cooperation against the virus”, he said. “The right and the wrong were very clear and the justice always prevailed”, he added.

The Senate of Pakistan had unanimously passed a resolution expressing its gratitude to China for its decisive and timely measures to combat novel coronavirus and appreciated China’s support to Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19.