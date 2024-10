A poetic expression penned by Irshad Salim in the Summer of 2020 –while in Islamabad:

We must cry that we save our nation ourselves.

Hit with guns n roses wrapped in smoke n dust

as boat shaken and stirred so often at sea.

We ought to cry helps come together

no sweat tears are God’s second language

we follow his first one too, Silence.

Adjust the sail not direction of winds.

When Gibraltar comes burn the boats

cross deviled waves, narrowed sky.

Raise the white flag and squat on destiny.