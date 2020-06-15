DesPardes + PKonweb
Churchill’s Picture Mysteriously Vanishes From GOOGLE, and This…

June 14, 2020
dp2019
Searches for ‘British prime minister’ and ‘World War 2 generals’ on Saturday called up photos of everyone else but the legendary British prime minister — just after his statue in London was defiled. The images were eventually restored, reports Knewz.

Likewise, a search for “British prime ministers” in Google Saturday evening yielded a series of names and pictures of the British leaders, with only Winston Churchill’s photo missing above his name.

Google on Sunday morning blamed the disappearance of Churchill’s photo on an ‘update’ and said it was trying to fix things.

