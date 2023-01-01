“Why Was Everybody Connected to JFK Suddenly Mysteriously Killed”

November 22, 1963- a warm, sunny day in Dallas, Texas. Multiple shots ring out.

Moments later, the President of the United States is dead.

Two days later, the man responsible was also dead. The man who killed him, Jack Ruby, descended into an unfathomable mental illness and himself died not too long after.

And as you’ll see today, many other people connected in some way with the JFK assassination quickly bit the dust: