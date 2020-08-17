Coat of Many Colors: #MondayThoughts

IRSHAD SALIM — Zafar in Riyadh shared this Shania Twain –after I shared one this morning Said Shania’s ‘Coat of many colors’ is “desi”. I reminded him she is a country music singer. All countrysides are same of the same.
Back through the years I go wandering once again
Back to the seasons of my youth
I recall a box of rags that someone gave us
And how my mama put the rags to use
There were rags of many colors and every piece was small
And I didn’t have a coat and it was way down in the fall
Momma sewed the rags together sewing every piece with love she made my coat of many colors that I was so proud of
As she sewed she told a story from the bible she had read
About a coat of many colors Joseph wore and then she said
Perhaps this coat will bring you good luck and happiness
And I just couldn’t wait to wear it and mama blessed it with a kiss
My coat of many colors that my mama made for me
Made only from rags but I wore it so proudly
Although we had money but I was rich as I could be in my coat of many colors
My mama made for me
So with patches on my britches and holes in both my shoes
In my coat of many colors I hurried off to school
Just to find the others laughing and a making fun of me
In my coat of many colors my mama made for me
And oh I couldn’t understand for I felt I was rich
And I told them all the love my mama sewed in every stich
And I told them all the story mama told me while she sewed
And how my coat of many colors was worth more than all their clothes
But they didn’t understand and I tried to make them see
One is only poor only if they choose to be
Now I know we have no money but I was rich as I could be
In my coat of many colors mama made for me
Made just for me
And now this below: Pakistan’s national anthem played on Alghoza. Razi sahib sharing on Sunday from Maryland is a “desi” (back home):
Pakistan's Natl. Anthem on Alghoza
Funny, huh, the twain does meet. After all music has no boundaries, and countrysides are all the same, about the same –even in pardes (abroad). Grandma was right (again). No Razi sahib, Zafar?
Curated by Irshad Salim, Islamabad