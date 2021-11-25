COP26 Summit: The Speech the World Needs to Hear

Mia Mottley – Barbados’ prime minister – stole the show at COP26 Summit and what her proposals for a new global settlement for those on the climate frontline are actually about. Listen to her as she nails the reality of continuing western colonial mentality & structures in today’s world.

According to some environmentalists, protecting the climate requires anti-capitalist struggle.

“Will we go down in history as the most advanced species on the planet that ultimately destroyed it’s only home”, tweeted Dominic Dyer, a wildlife protection and animal welfare campaigner.