Delhi Police Actions Caused Death Of a Muslim Man In Infamous National Anthem Video

There are some grim parallels between Kristallnacht in Germany in 1938 and Delhi today, says an opinion piece published in The Independent this week.

DESPARDES — The sequence of events that led to Faizan’s death suggests some members of the Delhi Police actively participated in the communal riots.

Faizan, who was a tailor, had recently started a poultry business.

The 23-year-old Muslim man was filmed as he was brutally assaulted by policemen who forced him to sing the national anthem between beatings. He died. Delhi Police illegally detained him for over 36 hours and denied him urgent medical attention, HuffPost reports.

Since news of Faizan’s death was made public on February 28, the Delhi Police has sought to deflect responsibility by claiming they never took Faizan into custody.

HuffPost spoke to policemen, eye-witnesses, doctors, legal volunteers and Faizan’s family members who contradicted the police account, and established that Faizan’s untimely and violent demise was a direct consequence of police actions over a three-day period from February 24, when Faizan was first assaulted, to February 26, when he finally succumbed to his many injuries at 11 pm.

According to the report, events leading to Faizan’s death suggests some members of the Delhi Police actively participated in the communal riots, and bear direct responsibility for at least some of the deaths and violence that unfolded between February 23 and February 27 2020.

On 9 to 10 November 1938 the German government encouraged its supporters to burn down synagogues and smash up Jewish homes, shops, businesses, schools. At least 91 Jews – and probably many more – were killed by Nazi supporters egged on by Joseph Goebbels, the minister for public enlightenment and propaganda, in what became known as Kristallnacht – “the Night of Broken Glass”. It was a decisive staging post on the road to mass genocide.

The observation dovetails a renowned genocide expert’s testimony in US Congress in December that preparation for Muslims genocide is definitely under way in India.

On the night of 23 February 2020, a series of riots and violent incidents began in the Jaffrabad area of North East Delhi in which 46 people were killed and more than 200 people were injured.

Dr. Gregory Stanton had briefed the Congress weeks after Kashmiris, lawyers and human rights advocates testified at a US congressional hearing on Kashmir, demanding investigation into the humanitarian and human rights crisis in the Himalayan valley.