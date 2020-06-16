The Divine Message About Colored Mountains 2000 Yrs Ago

2000 years ago the Quran mentioned the existence of colorful mountains as one of God’s (Allah’s) creations. It says: “Do you not see that Allah sends down rain from the sky, and We produce thereby fruits of varying colors? And in the mountains are tracts, white and red of varying shades and [some] extremely black.” (Surah Fatir)

A video recently shared with us by one of our readers in Saudi Arabia, shows the geological wonder — it was mentioned in the holy book more than ten centuries before the world came up with “evidence-based’ mantra:

Colored Mountains

In the common era (CE), explorers have seen these breathtaking rainbow colored mountains in Peru and in Western China.

In Peru, the Vinicunca or Rainbow mountain is a place near the Ausangate. The mountains are partly formed of colorful sediments, which give the site a unique and surreal look.

Trevor Nace wrote in Forbes magazine, “The Rainbow Mountains of China within the Zhangye Danxia Landform Geological Park are a geological wonder of the world. These famous Chinese mountains are known for their otherworldly colors that mimic a rainbow painted over the tops of rolling mountains.”

This site was named a UNESCO World Heritage Site, according to Wikipedia.

DesPardes/SoDATA

ALSO READ:

The Celestine Prophecy