Envoys from U.S., 15 Other Nations Visit Jammu & Kashmir

DESPARDES — U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth I. Juster along with envoys from 15 other countries arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

Delegation includes diplomats from U.S., Bangladesh, Vietnam, Norway, Maldives, South Korea, Morocco, and Nigeria.

It’s the first visit by diplomats since the annexation of the occupied valley via abrogation of special autonomy (Article 370) granted to J&K decades ago.

PM-led Modi government diluted the special status of J&K in August 2019 in a controversial move that has kept the valley in a lockdown since then. German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to Delhi post-370 called the annexation “not good, not sustainable”.

Pakistan called the move unacceptable and an attempt to unleash genocide, change Muslim-majority region’s demography and urged for plebiscite as per 1948 UN Security Council Resolution.

The Delhi-based envoys arrived in Srinagar by a special chartered flight where top officials received them.

Later in the day, they would be going to Jammu, the winter capital of the Himalayan valley, for an overnight stay. They will meet the Governor as well as civil society members, Indian news agency PTI reports citing officials.

RELATED ARTICLE: VOICES of WISDOM on ‘SITUATION’ in India and Kashmir