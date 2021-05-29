FAO in Bangladesh and Japan provides homestead vegetable kits to vulnerable people in Haor wetland communities

FAO and the Government of Japan have provided emergency assistance to highly vulnerable Haor wetland communities in Bangladesh affected by the coronavirus pandemic. The support will contribute to the wider food security of the country by boosting agricultural productivity while safeguarding the health of key agricultural workers against infection from COVID-19. The two Haor districts targeted are the least developed in Bangladesh.

The assistance comprised agricultural machines, micro-gardening kits, including seeds, fruit saplings, agricultural hand tools, a watertight drum, plus start-up cash and training.

FAO also provided the beneficiaries with young fruit trees – including olive, lemon, orange, hog plum, mango, coconut and tamarind – that will crop in time, helping them be more self-sufficient or even generating an income from the excess produce.

Meanwhile, the country’s mass vaccination for protection against Covid-19 infection will be major focus of its upcoming budget while creating more avenues for livelihoods to cope with the fallout caused by Covid-19 pandemic.

Themed as “Priority on lives and livelihoods, tomorrow’s Bangladesh,” the annual budget will be placed in the Parliament on June 3.