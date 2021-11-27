FOUR of 34 Poems From ‘Sometime Somewhere’ (Video)

Internet Magazine
Published in 1977 Sometime Somewhere included 34 poems by Irshad Salim which he had penned in Karachi during the years 1971 thru 1976 and post Dhaka debacle on December 16, 1971.
His latest one:
