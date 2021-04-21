‘Framing China’s Human Rights Record, Climate Change is Strange’: Jeffrey Sachs on BBC Newsnight

Professor Jeffrey Sachs calls out BBC Newsnight anchorperson on framing China’s human rights record and Climate Change issue. “What about America’s human rights record,” he questions. At the 6 +/- minute mark, it gets real…and the last moment, rude and loud, never letting Jeff finish a sentence:

Dr. Sachs is among the world’s three most influential living economists.

That the “Newsnight host invited a Chinese exile instead of a specialist or scientist who have in depth knowledge on environment issues raises an eye brow,” says an observer.

“You may not be able to find this video in BBC channel directly. Brave man Jeffrey Sachs,” a comment said on YouTube.

Sachs is a “leader in sustainable development, senior UN advisor, bestselling author, and syndicated columnist whose monthly newspaper columns appear in more than 100 countries. He is the co-recipient of the 2015 Blue Planet Prize, the leading global prize for environmental leadership. He has twice been named among Time Magazine’s 100 most influential world leaders. He was called by the New York Times, “probably the most important economist in the world,” and by Time Magazine “the world’s best known economist.” A survey by The Economist Magazine ranked Professor Sachs as among the world’s three most influential living economists of the past decade.”

