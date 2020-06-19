George Washington Statue Toppled

A demonstration for racial justice and police reform in Portland, Oregon, ended with the razing of the nearly 100-year-old George Washington statue on the eve of Juneteenth, reports KOIN. The nation’s first president owned slaves.

Some wrapped the statue’s head in an American flag and lit the flag on fire.

A tweet on micro blogging site said, “Antifa rioters on Sandy Blvd. in Portland draped a US flag over a George Washington statue & set it on fire. They then toppled the statue. “Genocidal colonist” & “f— cops” are sprayed on monument”.

Antifa rioters on Sandy Blvd. in Portland draped a US flag over a George Washington statue & set it on fire. They then toppled the statue. “Genocidal colonist” & “f— cops” are sprayed on monument. Rioters have began to build another autonomous zone nearby. pic.twitter.com/TrZkhPK9zp — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 19, 2020

A KOIN news crew found the statue face down and covered in graffiti. Portland police arrived a short time later.

Thursday marked the 21st day of protests in Portland sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Thursday’s events followed a peaceful march on Wednesday in which a large crowd marched through the streets of downtown Portland — eventually ending up in the Pearl District where they tried to set up a so-called “autonomous zone” outside the Mayor’s residence.

